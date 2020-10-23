Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2030



The vehicle engine and engine parts market consist of the sales of motor vehicle engine and engine parts and related services used in bikes, passenger cars, racing cars, commercial vehicles, marine, agricultural equipment and earth-moving equipment. The engine parts consist of an engine cylinder head, engine cylinder block, alternator, A/c compressor, power steering pump, flywheel, clutch assembly, clutch housing and transmission. The vehicle engine and engine parts market does not include engines for electric vehicles.



The global vehicle engine and engine parts market reached a value of nearly $240.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% to nearly $338.1 billion by 2023.



The vehicle engine and engine parts market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vehicle engine and engine parts market in 2019.



Major players in the market are Cummins, Toyota Motor, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC , Federal Mogul Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, BMW AG, General Motors, Volkswagen AG and Fiat Automobiles SpA.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013822/vehicle-engine-and-engine-parts-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-vehicle-engines-vehicle-engine-parts-2-by-fuel-type-gasoline-petrol-diesel-gas-other-covering-cummins-toyota-motor-denso-corporation-delphi-automotive-plc-federal-mogul-corporation/inquiry?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



The vehicle engine and engine parts covered in this report is segmented by product type into vehicle engines and vehicle engine parts and by fuel type into gasoline (petrol), diesel, gas and others.



The growth for the vehicle engine and engine parts market is restricted by the growing popularity of the electric vehicles all over the world. These battery-operated cars are not only easier to maintain but also does not contribute towards the air pollution. The popularity of electric car market is backed up by several government initiatives such as in Norway, the drivers of zero emissions cars are not only exempted from road tax but also exempted from 25% VAT on sales, reduced road and ferry tolls and parking costs, and access to bus lanes. According to the reports by International Energy Agency (IEA), the electric passenger cars passed 5 million in 2018, with Norway emerging as the global leader in terms of electric car market share. The market share of battery electric vehicles was 58.4 percent in March 2019.With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, the demand for engine operated vehicles is negatively impacted thus causing an overall fall in the demand for vehicle engine and engine parts market.



Declining sales in the automobile sector restricts the growth of the vehicle engine and engine parts market. The decline in the demand for automobile in various economies causes lower demand for new engine and engine part manufacturers. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global car sales are expected to fall by about 3.1 million in 2019.In India ,Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated a decline of 12.34 per cent to 19,97,952 units in domestic sales was witnessed in June 2019.



The companies operating in the vehicle engine and engine parts market are investing towards improving the fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Manufacturers are producing engines that delivers higher power and improves fuel economy. Improving the fuel efficiency of vehicle engine serves as an economical solution as well as reduces the emission of harmful pollutants into the air. For instance, to improve the fuel efficiency companies are investing in ""direct fuel injection "" technology in which the direct injection systems spray a fine mist of fuel directly into the cylinder helps keep the engine's temperature down and increases the fuel efficiency. Following the trend in 2019, Mazada, a Japanese automaker, launched the Mazda 3 with Mazda's Skyactiv-X gas-powered Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition engine. Also as reported by the U.S Department of Energy, direct fuel injection can improve engine efficiency by 12%. Thus, with increased concerns for the environment and to provide a better value for money, companies operating in the market are investing more towards improving the fuel efficiency of the engines.



In 2019, Japan based, Honda Motor Co and Hitachi Ltd agreed to merge four of their car-parts businesses including -Hitachi Automotive Systems, Keihin Corp., Showa Corp. and Nissin Kogyo Co. The transaction will be completed in two steps with Honda making share offer to Keihin Corp., Showa Corp. and Nissin Kogyo following which Hitachi will make Hitachi Automotive Systems a subsidiary. In the merger, Hitachi will own 67 percent and Honda will own the remainder. Through this merger, Honda and Hitachi will get an access to resources and technology of mergers. Keihin Corp., Showa Corp. and Nissin Kogyo are Japan based manufacturers. Keihin is a manufacturer of conventional engine components including management systems for natural gas vehicles, Showa manufactures differential gears, shafts and other components, Nissin Kogyo specializes in the manufacturing of braking systems.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013822?mode=su?Mode=54



Influence of the Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market.



-Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013822/vehicle-engine-and-engine-parts-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-vehicle-engines-vehicle-engine-parts-2-by-fuel-type-gasoline-petrol-diesel-gas-other-covering-cummins-toyota-motor-denso-corporation-delphi-automotive-plc-federal-mogul-corporation?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Global Off-Road Vehicle Engine Market Insights, Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082332766/global-and-united-states-off-road-vehicle-engine-market-insights-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Growth 2020-2025



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10212373938/global-ev-construction-vehicles-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=54



Global Vehicle Simulation Software Market Growth (Status And Outlook) 2020-2025



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10212374297/global-vehicle-simulation-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025?mode=54



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.