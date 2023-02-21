NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The Global Vehicle Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Vehicle Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIA Group Ltd (Hong Kong), AIG (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (Paris), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), China Life Insurance(China), ING Group(Netherlands), Ping An of China (China), MetLife(United States), United Health Group(United States), Liberty General (India), The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(India).



Scope of the Report of Vehicle Insurance

Vehicle insurance is used as a cover plan for cars, bikes, and any other vehicles on the road. The main motive of this insurance is to provide financial security against any kind of physical damage or injury to the vehicles during traffic collisions and against any liability that could arise while riding a vehicle. In addition, vehicle insurance may also offer financial safety against the stealing of the vehicle, and also against any damage that happened to the vehicle other than that of traffic collisions, like the weather or any natural disasters. This insurance also covers the damages caused to the vehicle because of colliding with any stationary object. The legal regulations in terms of vehicle insurance vary with each region.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Private Car Insurance, Two Wheeler Insurance, Commercial Vehicle Insurance), Application (Liability Coverage, Collision Insurance, Personal Injury Protection Insurance, Gap Insurance, Others), Policy Type (Third-Party Insurance, Comprehensive)



Market Trends:

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income among the middle-income population are expected to provide stable growth for the automobile industry. Also, the rising focus of the automobile companies towards offering end-to-end coverage to their cus



Opportunities:

Growing Need of Getting Vehicles Insured as a Mandatory Requirement by the Government in Many Countries



Market Drivers:

With the rapid growth of urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes all around it is expected that there would be growth in the automobile industry. With the increase in demand for automobiles all across the globe, there will be a growth in the vehicle insurance market. Also with the increase in the sales of new vehicles will drive this market.



On February 04th, 2020 - Allianz SE had entered into an agreement to form a life insurance joint venture (JV) with AEON Financial Service (AFS) to develop and market life insurance solutions for local customers in Japan. The strategic partnership will combine Allianz's global financial expertise in insurance and risk management, alongside the local retail expertise and expansive distribution network of AFS and the AEON Group – ensuring local customers in Japan have increased access to market-leading protection, health and savings products and services. As part of the transaction, AFS will acquire a 60 percent stake in Allianz Life Insurance Japan Ltd., with Allianz retaining 40 percent ownership.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



