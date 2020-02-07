Vehicle Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by AIG, Allianz SE, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Vehicle Insurance Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Vehicle Insurance Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are AIA Group Ltd (Hong Kong), AIG (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (Paris), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), China Life Insurance(China), ING Group(Netherlands), Ping An of China (China), MetLife(United States), United Health Group(United States), Liberty General (India) and The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(India)



Vehicle insurance is used as a cover plan for cars, bikes, and any other vehicles on the road. The main motive of this insurance is to provide financial security against any kind of physical damage or injury to the vehicles during traffic collisions and against any liability that could arise while riding a vehicle. In addition, vehicle insurance may also offer financial safety against the stealing of the vehicle, and also against any damage that happened to the vehicle other than that of traffic collisions, like the weather or any natural disasters. This insurance also covers the damages caused to the vehicle because of colliding with any stationary object. The legal regulations in terms of vehicle insurance vary with each region.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report AIA Group Ltd (Hong Kong), AIG (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (Paris), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), China Life Insurance(China), ING Group(Netherlands), Ping An of China (China), MetLife(United States), United Health Group(United States), Liberty General (India) and The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(India)

Restraints

- Lack of Transparency Associated With Insurance Policies



Opportunities

- Growing Need of Getting Vehicles Insured as a Mandatory Requirement by the Government in Many Countries



Challenges

- Lack of Service Disruptions or Data Safety and Security

- Growing Digitalisation Has Allowed the Customers to Divide the Insurance Cover and Select the Bits That They Are Interested in



To comprehend Global Vehicle Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Vehicle Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Vehicle Insurance, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Vehicle Insurance

By Type: Private Car Insurance, Two Wheeler Insurance, Commercial Vehicle Insurance

By Application: Liability Coverage, Collision Insurance, Personal Injury Protection Insurance, Gap Insurance, Others

Policy Type :Third-Party Insurance



Global Vehicle Insurance Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Chapter Six: Global Vehicle Insurance - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Vehicle Insurance, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



