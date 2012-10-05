Vehicle Insuring Launches Competitive Local Price Comparison Quotes Tool

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Comparing car insurance companies used to be a complex and difficult process involving no small amount of research. This task put a lot of people off changing provider, especially when under pressure to renew a policy. Even in the age of the internet, two thirds of car insurers don’t look at their options to switch provider, despite the process being easier than ever. Vehicle Insuring is a new website that uses local searches to make price comparison easier than ever for consumers, and encourage more people to save money on their car insurance.



The site invites users to simply enter their zip code to get access to an up to date directory of local insurance providers, big and small, to make price comparison easier than ever. By collating all this information in one place, the site hopes to make getting great rates on insurance quotes take no longer than a cup of coffee, and in doing so, increase the number of people who consider their options when it comes time to renew.



The directory commonly returns over a hundred insurance companies for every state, meaning there’s no lack of choice, and each of these companies is contactable by email, phone and increasingly online instant messaging. The site also features a blog that covers the latest trends in online motor insurance, which aims to educate visitors to the importance of proper price comparison in saving them significant sums of money in the long term, as well detailing other practical influences on insurance premiums, such as accident history and even credit ratings.



A spokesperson for the company explained the consumer trend toward online insurance,



“The internet quote comparison solutions are not patronizing or pushy, so the consumer has full control all the way. Most people like the impersonal side of online transactions because they can’t be hard-sold or blinded by flashy smiles. There is no harm in giving your local high street broker a chance, but if you do so after checking an online comparison, you can see if he can beat the best quote. It’s a system that augments consumer experience and increases commercial competition, so it can’t be a bad thing.”



