Vehicle Intercom System Market - How to Leverage on Automotive Industry During COVID-19 Crisis?

The vehicle intercom system market size is likely to gain momentum from their ability to operate under extreme weather conditions by providing high reliability and uninterrupted communication. They are stand-alone, robust, and ruggedized systems. They also consist of interface modules, cables, and headsets. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, "Vehicle Intercom System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Commercial Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles, Military Vehicles, Airport Ground Support Vehicles), By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Technology (Analog, Digital), By Component Type (Central Unit, Crew Control Unit, Radio Interface Unit, Intercom User Unit, Wireless Intercom Unit) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Drivers & Restraints-



High Demand for Uninterrupted Communication to Propel Growth



There is a surging demand for smooth and uninterrupted communication in emergency vehicles. It is set to boost the vehicle intercom system market growth in the coming years. In high noise environments, communication can often be disturbed, especially during emergency services. Hence, vehicle intercom system is gaining more and more popularity nowadays.



In addition to this, the communication sector is experiencing rapid technological developments. It would contribute to the market growth. However, advanced technologies have their negative impacts, too. They are causing cyber-warfare issues. Such threats of cyber interference may lower the usage of vehicle intercom system, thereby obstructing growth.



Segment-



Rising Demand for Vehicle Intercom System to Drive Military Vehicles Segment



Based on application, the market is fragmented into airport ground support vehicles, military vehicles, emergency vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Amongst these, the military vehicles segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future on account of the rising usage of vehicle intercom system in these types of vehicles. The emergency vehicle segment would also exhibit significant growth in the coming years.



Regional Analysis-



Europe to Remain at the Forefront Backed by Increasing R&D Activities



In terms of geography, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Out of these regions, Europe is anticipated to lead by procuring the maximum vehicle intercom system market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising number of research and development activities in the field of vehicle intercom system by several automotive manufacturers, as well as the governments of various countries in this region. These are mainly occurring in countries, such as France, the U.K., and Germany.



North America, on the other hand, is likely to grow steadily during the forthcoming period stoked by the higher demand from the defense sector for vehicle intercom systems. Also, the increasing number of emergency vehicles in this region would contribute to the market growth. Lastly, Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably fueled by the upsurging demand for military vehicles in this region.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Focus on Achieving New Contracts to Deliver Their In-house Systems



Major companies present in the market are striving persistently to bag brand new contracts from other renowned enterprises. They are doing so to offer their in-house innovative products and equipment to those enterprises. It is aiding them in gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Below is one of the latest key industry developments:







- August 2019: Cobham plc, a British manufacturing company headquartered in the U.S., was chosen by the U.K. Home Office to deliver its Emergency Services Network Aircraft Communications System (ESN ACS). The contract is worth £64 million. The ESN ACS will be a part of the latter’s Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme (ESMCP). Cobham’s system will offer high-speed data and mission critical push-to-talk voice services to all U.K. air ambulance aircraft and police. The delivery is set to be complete between the time periods of 2021 to 2022.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the global market.



They are as follows:







- Thales Group



- Cobham Plc.



- Sytech Corporation



- David Clark Company



- Harris Corporation



- AT Communication



- ELCOM Group



- Other key market players