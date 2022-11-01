NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vehicle Rental Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vehicle Rental Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Avis Budget Group Inc. (United States), Enterprise Holdings Inc.(United States), Hertz Global Holdings Inc (United States), Localiza (Brazil), SIXT (Germany), Uber Technologies, Inc. (United States), Budget Truck Rental (United States), Fast Rent a Car (UAE), Bettercar Rental (Dubai), Europcar Mobility Group (France).



Scope of the Report of Vehicle Rental Services

Vehicle rental or vehicle hire agencies are agencies that rent automobiles for a short period of time at a certain cost. Rental services for SUVs and MUVs are anticipated to witness considerable growth in the next few years owing to an observed increase in people traveling for leisure and recreational purposes. Luxury car rental services have picked up pace in the emerging markets of China and India, whereas they have already attained maturity in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rising availability of high-end luxury as well as economy vehicles, particularly in developing nations, is providing a major boost to the car rental industry in the region.

The Indian car rental industry, Revenue in the Car Rentals segment amounts to USD 2,508m in 2020. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 11.8%, resulting in a market volume of USD 3,912m by 2024. In 2018, the European Government Spends New leasing volumes worth USD 473.162 billion on Assets, in which 52 % for Passenger Cars and 18% on Commercial Vehicles. This growth is primarily driven by The rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services and The Introduction of value-for-money Vehicle Rental Services is a trend that is gradually gaining momentum in the industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Local usage, Outstation, Others), Vehicle Type (Car (Luxury Car, Executive Car, Economical Car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)), Van, Truck, Others), Booking (Offline Booking, Online Booking), Rental Type (Chauffeur Drive, Special Event, Self Driving, Business Retail), End User (Personal, Business)



Market Drivers:

The Introduction of value-for-money Vehicle Rental Services is a trend that is gradually gaining momentum in the industry

The rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services



Market Trends:

Increasing sales of smartphones is another major factor propelling the market

Increasing Demand for Online Rental Services



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Car Rental Management Software

High Adoption due to growing tourism industry across the globe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



