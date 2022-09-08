Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Is Going to Boom : Oracle, SAP, Trimble

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2022 -- A latest study released by AMA research on Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 and forecasted till 2027*.



Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Overview

Selecting the best paths for the transport mode to follow to reduce travel time or distance reduces transportation costs and improves customer service. Vehicle routing and scheduling system enables transporters to plan and enhance their daily vehicle routes which allows them to reduce both fleet size and fuel costs. The scheduling of customer service and the routing of service vehicles are the essential part of many service operations. For some services, such as school buses, public health nursing, and many installation or repair businesses, service delivery is difficult to the performance of the service.



-- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Verizon Connect (United States), Omnitracs (United States), Trimble (United States), Paragon (United Kingdom), The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada), BluJay Solutions (United States), Manhattan Associates (United States), Ortec (Netherlands)]

-- Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [by Type (Single Depot, Multi Depot, Integrated Fleets), Application (Retail, Distribution & Services, Others), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Component (GPS, Beidou System) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report]

Competitive Analysis: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Market Drivers

Necessity of Operational Competency in Route Management

Upsurge in Demand for Online Cab Booking



Market Trend

Rising Preference for Improved Customer Service



Opportunities

Technological Advancements Such As Usage of Internet of Things (IoT)



Challenges

Driver Safety and Productivity Disturbing Vehicle Uptime



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework, Reforms in support of scaling production and demand along with Industry Background and Overview



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



