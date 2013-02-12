Vehicle Sales in South Africa: Dynamics and Demographics - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vehicle Sales in South Africa: Dynamics and Demographics", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Vehicle sales in South Africa are expected to record the third best annual performance ever in 2012 and as increasing numbers of aspirational South Africans can afford to own a car, the outlook for demand is positive. As (sub)urbanisation continues to gather pace, youth employment rises and there are ever increasing numbers of female heads of households, small cars are proving especially popular. In fact, it is easy to envisage small cars accounting for half of the country's new car sales by 202...
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
