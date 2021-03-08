New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global vehicle scanner market is forecast to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A vehicle scanner is an electronic tool that is used to diagnose and also reprogram vehicle control modules.



Various types of scanners, such as fixed and portable, aid in illuminating, sensing, imaging, scanning, and processing of the vehicle. These scanners are useful for the onboard diagnostics in vehicles. Consumers demand vehicles that are integrated with more safety features and user-friendly functionalities. Vehicle OEMs are focusing on providing user-friendly systems that possess advanced technology features. Furthermore, increased focus on safety and security norms by organizing governments of various countries along with infrastructure development, are factors driving the vehicle scanner system market.



The rising production of vehicles, an increase in the sales of electric vehicles, advancements in technology, and rising threats from the extremists and terrorists are propelling the demand for the market. An increase in government initiatives and support for the development of intelligent transportation systems and stringent regulations are also encouraging the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The portability of surveillance systems can significantly affect how (and if) security personnel can deploy in high stress / rapid situations. Light, durable, and highly mobile systems allow fast and easy deployment in any situation. Portable/Mobile Scanner is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS) provides high resolution stitched images of the underside of the vehicles and scans vehicles of all categories and sizes. The UVSS can be networked to centralized monitoring and database management system.



Scan tools cost more than code readers, and these gadgets are equipped with different variety of features that code readers don't have. They provide access to live and recorded data, can facilitate advanced troubleshooting options, and are also able to read manufacturer-specific codes.



The government institutes have a high demand for vehicle scanner systems to secure sensitive places such as oil plants and nuclear plants. The governments are installing vehicle scanners to safeguard defense facilities, military bases, and cross-border checkpoints. The protection is extended to nuclear plants, ancient monuments, and prison facilities.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. High level of production of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and developing nations like India, are encouraging market demand



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Vehicle Scanner market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Vehicle Scanner market are listed below:



Omnitec, Tescon AG, Godrej & Boyce, Secuscan, Leidos, El-Go Team, Gatekeeper Security, Uveye, Infinite Technologies, and Intelliscan, among others.



Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Fixed/Static Scanner



Portable/Mobile Scanner



Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Drive-Through



UVSS



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Sensing



Scanning



Processing



Imaging



Illuminating



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Private or Commercial Facilities



Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection



Radical Features of the Vehicle Scanner Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Vehicle Scanner market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Vehicle Scanner industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Vehicle Scanner Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Vehicle Scanner Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing concern for security



4.2.2.2. Development in infrastructure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited growth



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Vehicle Scanner Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Technology Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026



5.2. Sensing



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.3. Scanning



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



