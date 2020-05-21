Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Vehicle Seatbelt Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vehicle Seatbelt Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vehicle Seatbelt. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), DENSO Corporation (Japan), GWR Safety Systems Inc (United States), ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (United States), Takata Corporation (Japan), TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Safety Belt Services Limited (United Kingdom), Belt-Tech (Canada), The BERGER GROUP (China) and Goradia industries (India).



Vehicle Seatbelt is a safety device designed to secure the driver and co-passenger of a vehicle against harmful collision or accidents. American car manufacturer Nash in 1949 and Ford in 1955 offered seat belts as an option for the customer but in 1958 a Swedish manufacturer Saab introduced seatbelts inbuilt vehicles. Later in 1970, the first law for seat belts came into existence in Australia to wearing of seatbelts compulsory for driver and front co-passenger. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the use of seatbelts in the United States has grown from 89.6% in 2018 to 90.7 in 2019. The increasing awareness for safety driving leads to the growth in vehicle seatbelts.



Market Drivers

- Rise In Government Regulatory System For Vehicle Safety

- Increasing Demand For Safer And Convenient Driving



Market Trend

- Growing Demand Of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Sensors In Seatbelt



Restraints

- Reduces or Mitigate the Effectiveness of Seatbelts



Opportunities

- Low Cost Of Production In Most Developing Countries

- Rising In The Sales Of Passengers Cars



The Global Vehicle Seatbelt Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Two-Point Belt, Three-Point Belt, Four-Point Belt, Five-Point Belt, Above Five-Point Belt, Belt-In-Seat, Lap Belts), Application (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Others), Material (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene plastic, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Vehicle Seatbelt Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vehicle Seatbelt Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



