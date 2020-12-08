New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Vehicle Telematics market was valued at USD 43.61 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 129.2 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 15.1%. Vehicle telematics systems, composed of telecommunication and informatics, provide crucial information for drivers, such as information about live traffic status and weather forecast. Essentially, it is the automotive monitoring system that empowers drivers to stay updated with real-time performance and safety of the vehicle. Information collected by the telematics system is beneficial in critical circumstances, for instance, to communicate instantaneously with the police or respective authorities for prompt actions in case of an accident.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vehicle Telematics business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Vehicle Telematics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Trimble (U.S.), MiX Telematics (South Africa), OnStar Corporation, (U.S.), Minda Corporation Ltd. (India), AirIQ Inc (Canada), Agero Inc., (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc., (U.S.), and ETAS Group (Germany)



Technology and Solution (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Fleet Tracking and Management

Navigation and Location-Based System

Driver Management

Insurance Telematics

Safety & Compliance

V2X Solutions

Others



Provider Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Aftermarket

OEM



Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Vehicle Telematics market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Vehicle Telematics market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



