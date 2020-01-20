Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Advanced telematics applications are growing in vehicle fleet industry as their ability to improve fleet efficiency, optimize fuel consumption, as well as remotely maintain vehicle components. Traditionally, automotive providers are leveraging with such benefits and they are emphasizing on providing innovative telematics solutions to gain market position.



For instance, a leading service provider Goodyear Tire launched the advanced predictive maintenance for tires and EV fleets. Such advancements are aiding service providers in enhancing their geographical existence and developing long-time partnership with several automotive OEMs as well as increasing sales.



In addition, the growing usage of tablets and smartphones are also likely to be one of the crucial growth factors for the global vehicle telematics market. On the other hand, several government safety regulations are also favoring the adoption of telematics are further likely to offer significant revenues to the global vehicle telematics market growth. Increasing usage of embedded system has also help to increase the demand of vehicle telematics market in commercial as well as personal vehicles. Rising in security of the driver, passenger, and driver is also the major benefit which has played a significant role in vehicle telematics market and aiding to increase demand of the vehicle telematics.



Furthermore, heavy vehicles utilized in transportation & logistics industry are also likely to be the major end-user segment of the global vehicle telematics market. The transportation & logistics industry is now using the telematics for safety and tracking of the goods and trucks. In addition, fleet and transportation industry are becoming more conversant and dependent on the vehicle electronics. Moreover, advancements in wireless networks across fleet industries are anticipated to offer new opportunities for the global vehicle telematics market. Service providers are offering innovative automotive telematics services like video-based telematics that have become necessary element in modern automated and vehicle systems.



The global vehicle telematics market is segmented on the basis of type into portable telematics, embedded telematics, and smartphone-based telematics. Among these, the embedded telematics segment dominated for one of the highest global vehicle telematics market share in the year 2018. On considering the geographical front, the vehicle telematics market is segregated into Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. Out of these, Asia Pacific is one of the largest vehicle telematics market across the world owing to the large number of autonomous industries situated across the region. Likewise, Europe is also likely to grab significant revenues owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industries.



Some of the major players of the global vehicle telematics market are ETAS Group, OnStar Corporation LLC., WebTech Wireless Inc., AirIQ Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Agero Inc., DigiCore Holdings Ltd., Trimble Transport & Logistics, Wireless Matrix Corporation, and many others. However, other players such as General Motors as well as BMW are likely to be key service providers in the global vehicle telematics market. In addition, Toyota, PSA, Renault, Hyundai, Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo is some other players who offering wide-ranging embedded vehicle telematics. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the predicted period due to growing disposable income in India and China.



Key segments of vehicle telematics market



Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)





- Solutions



- Fleet/asset management



- Navigation & location-based systems



- Infotainment systems



- Insurance telematics



- Safety & security



- Remote alarm & incident monitoring solutions



- V2X



- Others



- Services



- Integration & deployment



- Consulting & design



- Maintenance & training services





Vehicle Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)





- Passenger cars



- Commercial vehicles





Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)





- Hardware



- Software



- Provider Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)



- Aftermarket



- OEM





Bandwidth Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)





- 2G/2.5G



- 3G



- 4G





Regional overview, 2014–2025 (USD billion)





- North America



- USA



- Canada



- Europe



- UK



- Germany



- France



- Asia-Pacific



- India



- South Korea



- China



- Japan



- Central & South America



- Brazil



- Mexico



- Middle East & Africa





Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Outlook



Chapter 4 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Type



Chapter 5 Telematics Market Overview, By Vehicle Type



Chapter 6 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Product



Chapter 7 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Provider



Chapter 8 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Bandwidth



Chapter 9 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Region



About Adroit Market Research

