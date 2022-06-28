Vehicle-to-Everything Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Vehicle-to-everything Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Vehicle-to-everything market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Continental [Germany], Qualcomm [United States], NXP Semiconductors [Netherlands], Bosch [Germany], Delphi [United Kingdom]



Definition:

Vehicle to everything (V2x) is a vehicular communication system where vehicles convey and receive information to their surroundings for efficient operation. Automobile companies are coming up with new features keeping public safety, fuel efficiency and user friendliness in mind. V2x system offers direct communication over longer distance thus, providing a complete picture of highway environment, also, it improves non-line-of-sight performance allowing vehicles and drivers to see through obstructions. The incorporation of V2x technology is making the roads safer and enhancing the driving experience as well.



Market Trends:

Integration of Various Services with Cloud

Growing Automated Cars Leads to Rising Focus on Vehicle to Vehicle Connectivity



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Real-time Traffic Management and Incident Alerts in Order to Increase Public Safety

Government Emphasizing on Better Traffic Management



Market Opportunities:

Emergence of 5G Cellular Connectivity

Growing Demand of Autonomous Cars



The Global Vehicle-to-everything Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Others), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicle (EV)), Offering Type (Hardware, Software), Technology Type (Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of sight, Non-line of sight, Backing, Others), Connectivity Type (Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular Connectivity)



Global Vehicle-to-everything market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Vehicle-to-everything market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Vehicle-to-everything

- -To showcase the development of the Vehicle-to-everything market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Vehicle-to-everything market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Vehicle-to-everything

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Vehicle-to-everything market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



