Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers' awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving.



The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.



Key Highlights of Report



In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.

Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.

Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.



Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:



Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.



Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for autonomous cars

4.2.2.2. Growing concern for vehicle safety

4.2.2.3. Increasing requirement for lesser traffic congestion

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data security and privacy concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!!



To know more about the report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vehicle-to-everything-market



