Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market report.



High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors. V2X reduces risk and vulnerability of drivers, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, and improves their safety by providing real-time alerts about their location in related situations.



Key Highlights of Report



In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.

Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.

Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.



Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:



Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market:



The comprehensive global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for autonomous cars

4.2.2.2. Growing concern for vehicle safety

4.2.2.3. Increasing requirement for lesser traffic congestion

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data security and privacy concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market By Communication Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Communication Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

5.1.2. Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

5.1.3. Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

5.1.4. Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

5.1.5. Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

5.1.6. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

5.1.7. Others



CONTINUED..!!



