vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers' awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving.



Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.



Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X



Revenue from the vehicle-to-everything market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a comparatively faster rate than other regional markets during the forecast period. This rapid growth rate can be attributed to various government initiatives for urban infrastructure digitalization in countries in the region. Besides, rising smartphone penetration and growing concerns about on-road vehicle and driver safety are other factors driving market growth.



Regional Analysis:



The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for autonomous cars



4.2.2.2. Growing concern for vehicle safety



4.2.2.3. Increasing requirement for lesser traffic congestion



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Data security and privacy concerns



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market By Communication Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Communication Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)



5.1.2. Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)



5.1.3. Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)



5.1.4. Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)



5.1.5. Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)



5.1.6. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)



5.1.7. Others



Continue…!



