New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The Vehicles For Disabled Market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). Growing importance on providing equality to disabled people in terms of mobility and accessibility solutions and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing and developed countries is expected to boost market growth. However, high equipment cost and lesser medical reimbursement are considered as restraining factors for the growth of it. The vehicles for disabled is fundamentally vehicle which has self-navigating wheelchair, its aim is to transport or move a disabled person form one place to its desired location. The wheelchair of car is equipped with a scanning ultrasonic rangefinder, digital camera, and an on-board microcomputer. The Vehicles for Disabled has wide ramp and more height as compared to the normal vehicles, so as to provide easy entry and exit for the disabled individual. The vehicle has latching tailgate with easy release handle secures the manual fold out for a clatter free and safe ride.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2332



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Vantage Mobility International (US), BraunAbility (US), Revability(US), Mobility Works (US), Pride Mobility (US), Sunrise Medical Holdings (Germany), Invacare (US), KYMCO Global (Taiwan), and Amigo Mobility International (US) and other



Adaptive four-wheeler segment of the Vehicles for the disabled market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Vantage Mobility International (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Revability (US), BraunAbility (US), and Mobility Works (US).



In the region, North American region is projetced to be the major market for vehicles for disabled, followed by Europe. There are numerous private and government organisations in the US working on the mobility for disabled individual. The organisation includes Wheelers Accessible Van (WAV) Rentals, Accessible Vans of America (AVA), National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and National Highway Traffic and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA)



Further key findings from the report suggest-

By vehicle type, mobility scooters segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment within the Vehicles for disabled market. Mobility scooters are power-operated vehicle/ scooter or electric operated which has a seat over three/four/five wheels which are assumed as the best solution for mobility of disabled individuals to travel shorter distances in terms of performing a daily task

Many mobility scooter producers are investing in research & developments to offer more innovative product to attract disabled individuals

Rising demand for mobility solutions for disabled people which helps in independently performing routine tasks to propel the growth of mobility scooter segment during forecast period

There have been numerous advancements to increase the efficiency of mobility scooters. For instance, mobility scooters can move at a speed of 4-8 mph, and one can adjust the seat-height of the vehicle according to the height of the disabled individual

Technological advancement and government policies adopted by economically developed countries such as US and Canada likely to boost the demand of vehicles for disabled in North American region.

In 2018, North America region accounted for the highest share in the vehicles for disabled market, followed by Europe. The developed economies like the US and Canada, and homegrown players such as Vantage Mobility International, Braunability, Revability, Inc., and Mobility Work, North America are boosting the market.

Leading car-sharing/ car-hailing service providers in the US and Canada are finding ways to explore this market through the introduction of wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) taxi services

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. The vehicles for disabled market growth in the region can also be driven by the increasing awareness towards mobility solution, developments in healthcare infrastructure along with several initiatives by governments and private organizations of the countries



Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2332



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry Vehicle Type, by Entry Mechanism, by Entry Configuration, by Driving Option, by Ownership, by Manufacture type and by Region:



Vehicles for Disabled by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adaptive 4 wheeler

Passenger cars

Pickup

Mobility Scooters



Vehicles for Entry Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ramp

Foldout ram

Power ram

Lifting equipment



Vehicles for Disabled by Entry Configuration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Side

Rear



Vehicles for Disabled by Driving Option (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Driving on Swivel Seat

Driving through Wheelchair

Driving on Normal Seat



Vehicles for Disabled by Ownership (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Rental, Lease, Hire

Personal



Vehicles for Disabled by Manufacture Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Third Party Customization



Vehicles for Disabled by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vehicles-for-disabled-market



Key Features of the Vehicles for Disabled Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Vehicles for Disabled market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Vehicles for Disabled industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies



Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Vehicles for Disabled Segmentation & Impact Analysis

1.1. Vehicles for Disabled Segmentation Analysis

1.2. Vehicles for Disabled Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

1.3. Regulatory Framework

1.4. Vehicles for Disabled Market Impact Analysis

1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

1.4.1.1. Rising demand for mobility solutions

1.4.1.2. Increasing population of old-age people and various government schemes

1.4.1.3. rising awareness for mobility solutions provided to people with disabilities

1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

1.4.2.1. High installation cost

1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

1.6. Vehicles for Disabled Pricing Analysis

1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

1.8. Vehicles for Disabled PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 2. Vehicles for Disabled Market By Vehicle Type Insights & Trends

2.1. Vehicles for Disabled Vehicle Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

2.2. Adaptive 4-Wh

2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.3. Mobility Scooters

2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 3. Vehicles for Disabled Market By Entry Mechanism Insights & Trends

3.1. Vehicles for Disabled Entry Mechanism Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

3.2. Ramp

3.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.3. Foldout Ramp

3.2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.4. Power Ramp

3.2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.3. Lifting Equipment

3.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 4. Vehicles for Disabled Market By Entry Configuration Insights & Trends



Continued…..