Vein Stripping Alternatives and More Are Offered at Morrison Vein Institute

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- According to statistics, spider veins and varicose veins are both extremely common conditions, affecting millions of people across the country. Damaged veins can appear in a variety of different forms, from large clusters that resemble grapes to small surface veins. No matter what size or shape these veins may be, they all indicate some type of vein disease that might be caused by a problem with the body’s valves.



A Phoenix, Arizona based medical clinic has been getting a lot of attention lately for its innovative alternatives to vein stripping that can help treat and remove unattractive and unhealthy veins.



Morrison Vein Institute specializes in spider veins removal as well as varicose vein treatments. In addition, the facility’s user-friendly website includes a lot of in-depth and helpful information that helps explain to potential patients how the team of doctors and medical staff performs an effective treatment of spider veins and other vein issues.



The website also contains a popular blog that is filled with educational articles that explain all there is to know about different vein conditions, as well as other health issues that can mimic common vein problems. For people who are thinking about arranging for vein treatment Phoenix area Morrison Vein Institute’s blog can help answer many of their questions and concerns ahead of time.



For example, a recent article looks at the different causes of leg swelling. While in some cases swelling may be due to a problem with the veins, in other situations it is caused by a condition called lymphedema.



As the article explained, legs can swell when the valves in the veins in the legs don’t close properly and pressure builds up in them. This can force fluid to leak out of the veins into the surrounding tissue. This condition is known as venous insufficiency, or venous reflux.



“We can treat this with minimally-invasive in-office procedures,” the article noted, adding that if left untreated, venous insufficiency can lead to blood clots, leg ulcers, varicose veins, restless legs, skin irritations and thrombophlebitis.



In other cases, the blog post said, leg swelling can be caused by lymphedema.



“The lymphatic system is somewhat similar to your venous system in that there is flow of lymph fluid back to the center of your body.”



If that system is impaired, fluid and proteins can leak into the surrounding tissue, which can cause swelling and discomfort similar to venous swelling.



Lymphedema should not be mistaken for venous swelling, the article noted. However, untreated venous insufficiency can progress into a combined venous and lymph disorder and massive swelling can occur-limiting walking, daily activities and cause permanent skin changes. Anyone who is concerned about either of these health conditions is welcome to contact the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Morrison Vein Institute for a consultation.



About Morrison Vein Institute

The Morrison Vein Institute specializes in minimally-invasive, outpatient procedures for varicose and spider veins. In addition to leg veins, the medical facility also treats face, hand, and chest veins. For more information, please visit http://morrisonvein.com