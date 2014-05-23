Veins in Vain: What Are the Factors Causing Varicose and Spider Veins?

Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Varicose and spider veins are now a problem for millions of people around the world. Estimates revealed that 40% of the population suffers from those vein problems.



Varicose veins are large, raised, swollen blood vessels, while spider veins are smaller, red, purple, and blue vessels. Both do twist and turn, and can be seen through the skin.



Varicose veins and spider veins are developed more often in women than in men. They increase in frequency with age. An estimated 30% to 60% of adults have varicose veins or spider veins.



But aside from age which really does matter, (because of the fact that getting older means weaker valves in the veins, and worst of all, it might not work at all), what else should people know and avoid to stop the risk of varicose veins and spider veins? In some instances, these are the factors that would increase a person’s chances of developing varicose and spider veins.



Medical history is another story. Being born with weak vein valves increases the risk of anyone. A story of a family member with vein problems heightens the risk of other members to have varicose veins.



Hormonal changes make absolute change. During puberty, pregnancy and menopause, hormonal changes may occur. Also, taking birth control pills and other medicines containing estrogen and progesterone may contribute to the formation of varicose and spider veins.



Being pregnant means a huge increase in the amount of blood in the body. Because of this, veins have greater possibility to enlarge. Also, growing uterus also puts pressure on the veins. Varicose veins usually improve within 3 months after delivery. Women who have multiple pregnancies may develop permanent varicose veins.



Too much weight may have heavy veins. Being overweight or obese can put an extra pressure on the veins which may lead to varicose veins.



Lack of movement would force the veins to work harder. Simply sitting or standing for a long time may force the veins to work harder to pump blood to the heart. Sitting with legs bent or crossed may be a bigger problem.



Sun exposure may also cause spider veins. Sunlight, on the other hand can cause spider veins on the cheek or nose of a fair-skinned person.



These are the factors that cause varicose and spider veins, which could be treated by a certified surgeon with the highest quality of medical care and state-of –the-art technology.



About Vein And Medical Care, PLLC

Vein and Medical Care provides state of the art diagnosis and treatment in vein disease and health related issues. They offer a combination of medicine, ultrasound technology, laser physic, electrical and computer engineering, and surgical expertise; Dr. Chieu Nguyen brings an unparalleled background in all of these fields. Their patients receive top- quality treatments. They make patients’ varicose vein, spider veins, leg pain, swollen legs, restless legs, chronic venous insufficiency and other health issues a thing of the past.