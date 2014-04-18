Vele'An Passion Offers Elegant and Sexy Lingerie

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Clothes add to the beauty and confidence of a woman. Sexy lingerie that makes a woman feel and look good are a part of Vele’An Passion’s collection.



They offer many other items which include skin and body care products, fragrance for men and women, sexy shoes, and a huge choice when it comes to sexy leather and vinyl items. This online site offers a wide range of options to choose from which include baby doll, corsets, club wear and even plus size lingerie. Thus women can choose according to their fancy and add spice to their life.



Along with lingerie one can also find other products related to personal care which includes products specifically suitable for body care, skin care, lip care, hands and feet and gift sets. One can also find choices when it comes to fragrance for men and women.



Corset dresses, pants, skirts or cat suits in leather and vinyl can add spice to the wardrobe and bring out and enhance the feminine side of the woman wearing it thus adding elegance, beauty and a little assertiveness. One can also find nurse costumes, maid costumes, collars, gloves and cinchers in the leather and vinyl section.



For those who would like to gift something special to their loved ones but are not sure about what, can find the gift cards an excellent option as these can be redeemed by the receiver with no additional processing fee. They can be conveniently gifted to anyone as they are sent through email and carry the instructions for redemption.



About Vele’An Passion

Vele’An Passion is a one stop shop for sexy lingerie, elegant gowns, body care products and fragrances. Fragrances are available for both men and women.



Media Contact

P O Box 680323

Orlando, FL 32868-0323

Company/Business Name: Vele’An Passion

Phone: 321-300-4975

Contact Person/Title: Vele’An Eaton, Owner

Email: info@veleanpassion.com

URL: http://veleanpassion.com