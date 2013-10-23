Velocade Launches New Website to Promote Smoothie Bikes and Other Corporate Entertainment Ideas

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Velocade has announced the official launch of its website – www.velocade.co.uk . The site promotes the organisation’s innovative ideas for corporate events, including its smoothie bikes. These bikes are green California Cruisers which pedal to blend smoothies in under a minute, without electricity. In addition, users can pedal faster or slower to either control the time to make a drink or earn points. The bikes also function as wireless game controllers and users can track their scores with a leaderboard provided by the company.



Smoothie bikes are ideal for a conference, trade fair, or exhibition and are also suited for charity fundraisers as well as office summer and Christmas parties. A similar bike is available for making cocktails. It is able to crush ice, mix frozen fruit, and blend the drink. The company delivers the units and picks them up at no cost, and offers a free quote for any business before it decides on using the product.



Other corporate entertainment products include the Mobile Smoothie Bar, which is easily transported to any location in the UK and is a source of a healthy, vitamin-rich drink. A Mobile Cocktail Bar is an upcoming offering which will be available across Greater London for corporate events, private parties, or weddings.



The new website provides corporate clients and others with ideas for their events . It also explains the game concept of its products. Players receive scores for pedal blending and the company also provides a leaderboard for all to keep track. A free quote is available by filling out and submitting the Smoothie Bike and Mobile Bar Quote Form.



To learn more, go to www.velocade.co.uk



About Velocade

Velocade provides innovative activity products for corporate events across the UK. Its products include blending bikes with wireless arcade technology, entertaining guests of any corporate event. The company has recently launched a new website to promote its products and services. Free quotes are also available by clicking the button and submitting the form on the site or calling 0207-378-8332.



Love Smoothies Blender Bikes Ltd

14 Weller Street,

London, SE1 1QU

Phone: 0207 378 8332