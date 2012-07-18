Velocity Software Launches List Verification System Called List Verify

Lisle, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Velocity Software, a leading marketing software company that focuses on email marketing and social media marketing, has just launched List Verify, a list verification system.



The List Verify process involves analyzing email data and going through it to remove any invalid records. Velocity Software does in-depth research of each list entry, checking MX and DNS records, and ownership on the IP/domain. The newly-offered List Verify system can handle email lists of any size, and reporting is broken down by different status codes for each list entry.



By having email data that is accurate and free from records that do not exist, Velocity Software’s clients can help keep their delivery reputations high. This is especially important for data brokers or other clients who have older data, or new data from a brand new source.



“Just upload your list and the system will begin some of the most extensive checks in the industry,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“We offer real list verification intelligence to protect your IP reputation and delivery rates.”



In addition, as a web based email service provider, Velocity Software strives to keep their pricing as low as possible. Costs are determined by volume; for example, email marketing software packages range from $100 for 100,000 and $400 for 5 million to $1,000 for unlimited emails.



By providing software as a service, Velocity Software features easy-to-use marketing software with enterprise-level features. These include: easy list management, reputation monitoring, campaign triggers, landing pages and data capture forms, A/B testing campaigns, and many others.



Velocity Software’s software packages are also reseller-friendly and can be white label branded with a client’s logo. This solution works well for marketing companies, website design firms, and ad agencies, among others. Through Velocity Software’s data protect feature, a company’s clients can utilize its data while its owners can be confident the list is protected from being downloaded.



To help its clients manage all of their popular social networks including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google, Velocity Software also offers a Social Media Management system.



About Velocity Software

Velocity Software is a leading marketing software company that focuses on email and social media marketing. We provide software as a service that is easy to use with enterprise level features. Core products include Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, List Verification and providing full service marketing campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.velocitymarketingsoftware.com