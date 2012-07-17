VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on July 24

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on July 24, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors with a substantial investment in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) shares between November 30, 2010 and March 22, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 24, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETNs (NYSEARCA:TVIX) between November 30, 2010 and March 22, 2012, that VelocityShares, LLC and certain of its officers and directors and Credit Suisse AG and certain of its related entities and their officers and/or directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the plaintiff says on November 29, 2010, Credit Suisse AG and certain of its related entities disseminated the VelocityShares Pricing Supplement and those Pricing Supplement and subsequent Pricing Supplements included an important section entitled "Hypothetical Examples.", which described more specifically the risk profile of the VelocityShares Daily 2x Long VIX Short-Term ETNs by noting several variables that would affect the returns. The plaintiff says that this was meant to illustrate the effect that different factors could have on the ultimate payment and returns on an investment in the VelocityShares Daily 2x Long VIX Short-Term ETNs.



The plaintiff alleges that that the description of these factors was misleading and omitted a key factor: the effect of changes in the relationship between short-term measures of volatility and longer-term measures of volatility, sometimes referred to as the "term structure" of volatility, which was a crucial and undisclosed risk associated with the VelocityShares Daily 2x Long VIX Short-Term ETNs.



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) rose to $100.90 on October 3, 2011.



The plaintiff claims that on February 21, 2012, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN increased in price when Credit Suisse AG and certain of its related entities announced it had "temporarily suspended further issuances of the [VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN] due to internal limits on the size".



Once this suspension was rescinded in March 2012, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN fell to as low as $3.45 on July 16, 2012.



Those who purchased VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) between November 30, 2010 and March 22, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 25, 2012. TVIX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



