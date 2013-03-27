Venapro Review - Excellent Homeopathic Solution for Hemorrhoids Treament

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Venapro is an intra oral spray solution formulated for the treatment of hemorrhoids or piles. Hemorrhoids are caused by various reasons, mostly in adults at the ages of 45 and 65. Because hemorrhoids can sometimes develop internally, they may not be diagnosed and result in a worsening condition. Most Americans are unaware that they may have hemorrhoids, the condition sometimes causes no pain or may not show any other signs to diagnose. But once the condition worsens, it can actually become very painful and must be treated at once.



Hemorrhoids or piles are the small veins in the anal area which swell due to various different reasons. Some reasons for hemorrhoids to develop may be caused by lack of drinking water in a regular diet, constipation or stool problems, pregnancy also causes hemorrhoids to appear both internally and externally. Other reasons may be that the other organs are being pushed to work more than required which causes pressure on the blood stream. Too much sitting and lack of activity can also worsen the condition of piles.



Hemorrhoids can appear internally as well as externally. Internal hemorrhoids are just below the dentate line inside the rectum, the veins become scratched and swollen if too much pressure is put on the body for movement of bowel. The veins are easily ruptured and since there are no pain receptors at this area, most people do not feel any pain or even realize that they have piles. Sometimes, the veins are swollen and pressed outside of the anal area where they are thrombosed and appear as lose hanging skin. Most people with external hemorrhoids feel more pain.



The people who develop this condition report almost the same kind of symptoms. These include:



- Bright red blood in the toilet bowl or on tissue paper or underpants

- Pain caused by bowel movement

- Itching around anal area



Doctors recommend small changes, such as a high fiber diet and drinking lots of water to aid digestion ultimately helps to clear up constipation and regulate bowel movement. Venapro is a great addition to the treatment for hemorrhoids. All it takes is a quick spray under the tongue 3 times in a day. The ingredients are developed according to the homeopathic manual of standard cures. All the elements are herbs and plants which help strengthen the body's immunity against piles and relieves one from the pain and itching caused by the condition.



