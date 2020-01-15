Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: VNTR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Venator Materials PLC over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: VNTR stocks, concerns whether certain Venator Materials PLC directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges violations under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Venator ordinary shares during the time period of August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, and the plaintiff alleges also violations under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Venator ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around August 3, 2017 (the "IPO"), and secondary public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around December 4, 2017 (the "SPO," and together with the IPO, the "Offerings").



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants misrepresented the true extent of the fire damage to Venator's Pori facility, the cost to rehabilitate the facility, and the impact on Venator's business and operations. The plaintiff also alleges that the company assured investors that the Pori facility would be rebuilt with insurance proceeds within its policy limits, and that between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, Venator and its executives continued to assure investors that the rebuild of the Pori facility was on track and that the Company would be able to fully recoup the production capacity lost in the fire.



Those who purchased shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



