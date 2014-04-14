VendaPromotion Is an Interactive, Innovative and Ingenious Promotion via Vending Machines

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Mobile automated vending machine for advertising and promotion are today’s latest and most exclusive idea for advertising of products for niche marketing strategies. The automatic self-serve devices can grab thousands of impressions while attracting specific audiences. One can teach and reach the clients about his/her products within an effective, autonomous promotional vehicle which can cover more area in less time. The visual covered portable billboard may be the most affordable and ideal method to be viewed by an incredible number of clients. Thus, this vending machine business is among the best small business ideas for people looking to earn good cash.



VendaPromotions influences new technologies within automated retail to provide an innovative and exciting online experience to specific clients. A variety of products could be spread through self-serve automation like food, drinks, gifts, toys, tools, books, clothing, shoes, electronics, make-up products, DVD’s, CD’s, artwork, technology and a lot more.



Advertising vending machines enables the client to interact with products and brands through the physical involvement of self-serve robotics that is the most recent idea in experiential advertising. So it’s a good time for people to be the first to promote with this exclusive and fascinating mobile marketing.



Mobile event advertising aims specific people and groups at Musical venues, Specialty Outdoor Activities, Arenas, College Campus, Festivals, Exhibitions and Celebrations to launch brand new products and collect client information.



About cartsblanche.com

Cartsblanche.com is the website that promotes “Movable Automated retail outlets”. Carts Blanche has created six revolutionary products of “Mobile Automatic Companies”. Their special products of small companies incorporate VendaMarts, VendaCarts, VendaPromotions and many more. Carts Blanche markets small business that redefines the self-serve retail market and fulfills the need of the modern client.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085, 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.cartsblanche.com