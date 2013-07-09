"Vending in Spain" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vending in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- One of the most significant concerns for companies involved in vending in Spain is how to overcome the consumer perception that the food and beverages available through vending machines are inherently unhealthy. This belief comes from the common association between vending machines, impulse and indulgence products for on-the-go consumption and unhealthy eating habits. With the goal of catering to the rapidly evolving health and wellness demands of Spanish consumers, the leading operators in...
Euromonitor International's Vending in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Toys and Games Vending .
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vending Machines in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Vending Machines in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Vending Machines in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Vending Machines Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Global Vending Machines Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Vending Machines in G8 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Vending Machines in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Vending Machines in Latin America: Market Guide to 2016