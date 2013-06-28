Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vending Machine Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Vending machine market in India is still at a nascent stage and is expected to witness dynamic growth in the near future. The market will be boosted by the increasing consumerism coupled with changing lifestyle, resulting in increased demand for vending machines.



The report begins with an introduction to vending machines and its operational model. Vending machines follows a simple mechanism including product selection, payment modes, article dispensing and vending feedback. This section is followed by the market overview section which begins with an insight into the overall vending machine market in India, along with growth in annual installations of vending machines across major segments and the potential market for vending machines. Hot beverage vending machine segment accounts for the largest share of the market. Only a small fraction of the potential vending machine market in India has been tapped, indicating a huge scope for growth.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of vending machines under specific HS code in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise export-import data along with share of export-import across various vending products for the year 2011-12.



Factors driving the growth of vending machine market in India are also explained in detail. Increasing consumerism coupled with growing organized retail stimulates the demand for more vending machines across the country. India is one of the most lucrative consumer markets in the world with about one sixth of the global population. FMCG sector is one the major factors influencing the growth of the vending machine market. Growing urbanization and corporate culture provides opportunity for vending machine installations. Improved technology and new applications has facilitated the market to grow further. Changing needs and preferences arising from a modified lifestyle enables the players to increase their domestic customer base.



The players operating in the market also face challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Availability of cheap labour coupled with poor payment mechanisms act as major impediments for this market. Consumer perception towards using vending machines poses a hindrance for the market. General perception of consumers of buying goods directly from shops discourage them from using vending machines as they are not sure of the quality of the products.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the vending machine market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the vending machine market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public

1. Empire Industries Ltd.

2. Kilburn Office Automation Ltd.



Private

1. Instant Retail India Ltd.

2. E Cube India Solutions Ltd.

3. Future Techniks Pvt. Ltd.

4. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

5. Buddy Retail Pvt. Ltd.

6. Seaga India Pvt. Ltd.

7. Chevend Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

8. Bysani Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.

9. Plus Instant Beverages & Vending Pvt. Ltd.

10. Chantilly Group



