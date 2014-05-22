Vendor Neutral Archive & Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Worth $3.48 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Departmental PACS and enterprise PACS are the two major segments of the PACS market. PACS replacements govern the slow growing departmental PACS market, whereas enterprise PACS is a lucrative market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.8% from 2013 to 2018.



Vendor neutral archive (VNA) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) are regarded as two important markets in the medical image management industry. VNAs enable the acquisition, management, and storage of images while streamlining the communication between multiple vendor PACS. The global VNA market is poised to reach $335 million by 2018, at a healthy double-digit CAGR; whereas, the PACS market is growing at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, to reach $4.3 billion by 2018.



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The VNA market is segmented on the basis of its delivery mode, deployment model, and supplier type. In the delivery mode segment, on-premise VNA forms the largest segment of the overall VNA market, as on premise VNAs are perceived to offer better control and secure sharing of data. However, Hybrid VNA will be the fastest growing and consequently a new revenue generating segment for players in this market. Hybrid VNAs allow the cloud to store all the second copies of images, thereby significantly reducing the cost of disaster recovery.



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A number of factors such as the presence of favorable government regulations for top markets and the growing demand for standard based storage, disaster recovery, and lifecycle management solutions are propelling the growth of the market for VNAs. Consolidation of patient information by integrating VNAs with electronic health records (EHR) is one of the important trends witnessed in this market. The major factors restricting the growth of this market are data breach incidences, misinterpretation of the VNA concept, and long VNA lifecycles that impact the buying decisions of users.



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The consolidated VNA market is marked by intense competition prevailing among PACS vendors, independent software vendors, and infrastructure vendors. These players adopt various strategies, predominantly partnerships, to enhance their market presence. Partnerships allow the introduction of best-of-breed solutions to the market, thereby satisfying the requirements of healthcare organizations for flexible and customized solutions.



Acuo Technologies (U.S.), a part of Perceptive Software, leads the global VNA market with a market share of ~30%. Other key players in the VNA and PACS market include Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), BridgeHead Software (U.K.), Carestream Health (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Merge Health (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), and TeraMedica (U.S.).



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http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html



Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Types (Integrated & Standalone), by Technology (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, SPECT, PET), by Image (2D, 3D & 4D) & by Indications (Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology) - Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecast till 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market-846.html



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