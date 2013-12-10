Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Poised $3.48 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The "Vendor Neutral Archive Market & PACS Market - VNA [On-premise Software, Hybrid & Cloud, Multi-Department & Multi-Site VNA] & Picture Archiving and Communication System [Enterprise, Cardiology & Radiology] - Global Forecast to 2018" analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Browse 54 market data tables and 48 figures spread through 215 pages and in-depth TOC on Vendor Neutral Archive Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vendor-neutral-archive-VNA-PACS-market-1255.html

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This report studies the global VNA and PACS market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. The global VNA market is estimated at $165.3 million in 2013 and is poised to reach $335.4 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 15.2%. At present, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) markets form indispensable segments of the imaging informatics market.



Departmental PACS currently dominates the overall VNA and PACS market with around 86.5% of the total revenue contribution. However, this market is a considerably mature market generating most of the revenues from PACS replacements. Hence, the market is expected to witness a stable CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2018. Enterprise PACS, on the other hand, is growing faster than departmental PACS and is expected to reach $510 million by 2018, at an almost double CAGR.



The major driving factors of the VNA market include the need for centralized storage of standard-compliant imaging data, government initiatives that favor the use of advanced imaging information systems, and technology and cost-related benefits. On the other hand, lack of an established definition of VNA resulting in confusion and data insecurity (breaches) is an issue that restricts market growth. Cloud-based VNAs, emerging markets, and patient-focused systems promise high-growth opportunities in the global VNA market.



In 2013, North America contributes the maximum share to both VNA and PACS markets, with shares of 64% and 48%, respectively. U.K., Germany, and France contribute largely to the European VNA and PACS market, whereas the Asia-Pacific region represents the most promising region owing to the nation and state-wide healthcare IT policies in Australia, China, and Japan. Although the penetration of VNAs in the RoW region is low, the PACS technology is now widely adopted in Latin America and the Middle East.



The global VNA report covers close to 93 developments for 15 major players in the market between the fiscal years 2010 to Q2 2013. The analysis of these developments reveals that agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and partnerships contributed to 37% of these developments. The large contribution of these partnerships can be attributed to the demand for best-of-breed solutions in the VNA market.



The PACS market, on the other hand, is a mature market with several well-established players. The challenges faced by companies providing PACS to the market are retaining their market shares and differentiating their PACS products to meet market requirements, tapping of new customer segments, and increasing penetration rates of their products in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and RoW.



Key companies in the VNA and PACS market include Acuo Technologies (U.S.), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), BridgeHead Software (U.K.), Carestream Health (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Merge Health (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), and TeraMedica (U.S.).



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