Vendor of Authentic Negro League Apparel Featured at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis This Past Weekend

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- B.L.A.C.K. (Bases Loaded Authentic Clothing and Kaps) was exhibiting at the Missouri Black Expo which returned for the 22nd year, August 10-11, 2013 to Chaifetz Arena at 1 South Compton Avenue Saint Louis, MO. MBE is the largest African-American Consumer Event in the State of Missouri with booths and exhibits, workshops, a boxing tournament, youth activities, lifestyle pavillions and more. The Expo hours were Saturday, August 10, 2013 10am-8pm and Sunday, August 11, 2013 11am-8pm.For the first time in 22 years of existence, MBE provided free parking at the Olive/Compton parking garage throughout MBE Weekend.



There were plenty of vedors and food. B.L.A.C.K was featuring their Negro League, Buffalo Soldiers and Tuskegee Airmen apparel including the newly available wall tapestries and leather caps! You could also see all of the newest designs of Negro League, Buffalo Soldiers and Tuskegee Airmen caps, tees and jackets, as well as the featured "42" lapel pins.



There was a career fair on Friday, August 9th from 11am-3pm. Joe performed Saturday at 5pm. Kelly Price performed Sunday at 5pm. The Expo's Live Music Lounge lineup was hosted by BJ the DJ of Majic 100.3. There was also a youth address and keynote speaker as well as more than 100 information booths and the annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk.



For the full details go to missouriblackexpo.com .



About B.L.A.C.K (Bases Loaded Authentic Clothing and Kaps)

The company started in the summer of 1998.B.L.A.C.K sells black apparel and memorabilia to help to promote black history and raise money for and awareness of black historical museums across the country. They also raise money for the surviving black history makers.Their clothing selection has grown from Negro League Jerseys, Hats, and Jackets to now include the Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers, 1968 Olympics, Black Firefighters, 761st Tank Battalion, and custom black baby dolls. Visit their website at http://www.blackb4u.com



"Empowering our Future by Honoring and Preserving our Past"

B.L.A.C.K.

Bases Loaded Authentic Clothing and Kaps

Anthony Robinson & Kim Greene

PO BOX 30894

Raleigh, NC 27622

(919)481-9497

Website : http://www.blackb4u.com