Venetian Builders Expands Into West Palm Beach Suburb of Lantana with Installation of Patio Enclosures, Sunrooms, Screened Pool Enclosures

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., of Miami has expanded installation of its hurricane-resistant screened patio enclosures, patio rooms, screened pool enclosures and sunrooms into Lantana and other West Palm Beach suburbs. Venetian Builders is the leading installer of aluminum home additions and enclosures in Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and their surrounding communities.



Venetian offers designs and price levels for the wide variety of neighborhoods in Lantana, said Brian Cespedes, lead estimator for Venetian Builders.



“People tend to think patio enclosures are expensive, but they really can be quite economical,” Cespedes said. “We don’t do one size fits all. Every patio enclosure we do, whether screened or insulated, is designed for the house where we install it. We measure a homeowner’s needs and budget and we deliver an appropriate addition.”



Possibilities are limitless in Lantana’s newer, more luxurious coastal homes, he said. Structures, including sunrooms, are designed to look like part of the original home, not tacked on. Roofs can be made to match that of the original home.



Venetian’s structures are engineered to meet or exceed building regulations for high-exposure areas near open spaces such as the ocean, lakes, canals, recreation areas and the Lantana Airport, Cespedes said.



In older, more modest neighborhoods, the price of patio enclosures is more modest, as well. “We can’t emphasize enough that the price is not high on a small patio enclosure,” he said. “Homeowners get free, detailed estimates and a look at the materials they choose. They can make an educated decision.”



According to ClimateZone.com, even South Florida’s coldest month, January, has a comfortable average high temperature of 75 degrees. Its hottest months, July and August, have an average high of 89.



Enclosing a patio increases its usefulness at either extreme, Cespedes said. “Screening cuts nuisances such as insects and animals,” he said. “Covering it with an insulated roof keeps out the harshest summer temperatures.”



Pools increasingly are candidates for screened enclosures, he said, with no need to make them feel closed-in. “Screened pool enclosures don’t have to be bulky and clumsy-looking to be extra sturdy,” Cespedes explained. “What they must be is well-designed, properly engineered and carefully crafted.”



Homeowners in Lantana, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and other South Florida communities can obtain a free estimate by contacting Venetian Builders Inc. For more information, call Venetian at 866-596-2427.