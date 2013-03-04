Venetian Builders Expands Sunroom, Screen Enclosure Installation Into Sunrise, Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, has expanded the sale and installation of custom-designed sunrooms, patio covers and screen enclosures into Sunrise, a city of 85,000 and Fort Lauderdale suburb in Broward County.



Building the best Sunrise sunroom or screen enclosure is a logical step for Venetian, which grew its Broward County business 132 percent during 2012, Noe said. Venetian, which maintains its original office in metropolitan Miami, also has a warehouse and fabrication facility in Oakland Park, Broward County, where it has begun work on a second office.



“Venetian Builders already does significant business in nearby communities, including Davie, Cooper City, Plantation, Pembroke and Pinecrest,” Noe said.



“Sunrise is one of those solid working-class cities that dot South Florida,” Noe said.

The city has street after street of well-maintained houses, many of them ranch homes built decades ago. “Many of the newer properties are multi-family, but the city still has a homeownership rate that’s about 10 points above the state average,” Noe said, citing statistics from cenus.gov.



What Sunrise homes don’t have is ample space, Noe said. “In past years, quite a few Sunrise homeowners sacrificed a garage for more living space,” Noe said. “With proper design – and we custom-design every aluminum addition we install – sunroom and patio room living space can be added without homeowners having to give up their garage, which is probably their main storage area. Of course, when you are designing an addition, storage space can be part of the new structure, too.”



Custom designs are part of Venetian’s service to its customers. “Individual designs never cost extra at Venetian Builders,” Noe said. Venetian estimates, which are detailed and written, are always free.



Venetian Builders designs and installs its carefully engineered sunrooms, affordable patio enclosures and hurricane-resistant screen pool enclosures not just to meet the tough Florida Building Code, but to exceed it, Noe said. “We have experience meeting the toughest code requirements in high-wind areas, such as along waterways, parks and golf courses,” Noe said.



Other Venetian markets include West Palm Beach, Miami, Miami Gardens, Miramar, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Weston, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton and Key Biscayne.



For more information, call Venetian Builders, Inc., 866-596-2427.