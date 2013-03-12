Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Expands Sunroom, Screen Enclosure Business Into Hialeah Gardens, Venetian President Announces Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The diminutive homes of Hialeah Gardens will benefit from the affordable square footage that Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, is now offering homeowners there through sunroom additions, patio covers and screen enclosures, Venetian President Christopher Noe said in announcing the company’s expansion into the city of 22,000.



“Venetian Builders custom-designs every project, including its most economical sunroooms and patio covers, so they always meet codes, permitting and customer needs,” Noe said.



Hialeah Gardens is a working-class community of smaller homes, many of those homes challenged to supply the living space growing families need, Noe said.



“Hialeah Gardens lots are small, but Venetian Builders is experienced in the permitting process for all-sized lots,” Noe said. “Our experience helps us install an addition economically and efficiently, with as little time as possible between ordering and occupancy,” Noe said.



“A Hialeah Gardens screen room or patio room, because of the demands that arise from small lots, takes exacting work, and we know how to get the job done professionally, with the homeowner’s best interests in mind,” Noe said.



Homes in Hialeah Gardens lack garages, Noe noted. “For homes where a carport is possible, Venetian Builders can meet homeowners’ needs with extra-strong framing that doesn’t look much different from the framing they may see on neighbors’ homes, but with better wind resistance and better durability,” Noe said.



Solariums and patio rooms provide much-needed living space even in compact areas, Noe said, and on compact budgets. “Our estimators are trained to work with all homeowners to meet their budgets and build a patio or sunroom addition that meets their needs,” Noe said. “Estimates are free, written and detailed.”



Venetian Builders installs sunrooms, patio enclosures and screen pool enclosures not only in Hialeah Gardens but also in Miami, Stuart, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Hollywood, Boynton Beach, the Keys and communities in between.



For more information, call 866-596-2427.