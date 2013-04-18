Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Has Contract to Add 540-Square-Foot Aluminum Sunroom with Acrylic Windows and Screens to House in Homestead, Fla.

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, is under contract to build a 540-square-foot aluminum sunroom addition off a house in Homestead, Fla., Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



“The quality and size of this aluminum sunroom addition illustrate just how effective the aluminum-framing option is for high-end and large-scale projects,” Noe said.



Venetian builds aluminum sunrooms, screen enclosures and patio covers, including pergola and lattice, in Homestead, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Keys and throughout South Florida.



The sunroom will be built off a two-story home. It will extend 18 feet from the home and stretch 30 feet along the rear wall.



The concrete floor will be finished with ceramic tile.



Walls will have white, 3-inch-thick insulated aluminum panels and custom-made acrylic windows. Finished interior walls will get electrical outlets.



“The windows are a key element in this design,” Noe said. Venetian, as the sunroom designer and installer, custom-fabricates the aluminum-framed windows to fit each project that uses them. “That makes for a great fit and optimum size,” Noe said. “The quarter-inch-thick glazing will be resistant to the ultra-violet rays in sunlight.”



The windows will slide open to expose exterior screens, giving the homeowners a choice between using the ventilation system or taking advantage of the breeze. ‘That reduces electricity bills,” Noe said.



The windows, in addition to having some impact resistance, can be removed easily for extra protection against damage during the occasional severe storm.



“If winds above 75 miles per hour are forecast, just lift the windows out and store them until the storm passes,” Noe said, “then slip them back in.” That reduces stress on the structure from high winds, Noe said. Removal also aids cleaning, he added.



Because the span from the original house to the exterior wall is longer than usual, the insulated roof panels will be 6 inches thick, double the typical thickness. Aluminum exterior and interior covers on the roof panels will sandwich high-density, 2-pounds-per-square-foot foam.



Ceiling panels also will support three fans with lights. The roofing system is ordered with the wiring and fan mounts included at the factory.



“We designed this so it can be used as a family room and a storage area for the children’s playthings,” Noe said. “It’s a spacious room, and there’s plenty of room for both child and adult activity. A pool table would fit easily.”



The best part, Noe said, is that the square footage is achieved at about half the cost of traditional block construction. “This is space that a family can enjoy day or night, year-round,” Noe said, “and at a price that’s affordable.”



Venetian Builders offers free, written, detailed estimates on solariums, screening, patio covers and pool enclosures in all South Florida markets, including Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Pembroke Pines, Davie, Davie, Weston, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac and Cutler Bay.



