Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Introduces Big IllumaView Skylights for Sunrooms; Skylights Meet Florida Building Code, President Christopher Noe Says

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., customers who want skylights in their new sunrooms but worry that the units will not meet building regulations can now have Venetian include Metals USA IllumaView skylights, which comply with the tough Florida Building Code, Venetian President Christopher Noe announced today. The oversized skylights are part of a roofing system that is designed to stand up to high winds and avoid the leaks common with traditional designs, Noe said.



Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, the leading installer of custom design solariums, patio rooms and screen enclosures in South Florida, has added giant IllumaView skylight panels to its array of sunroom options, Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



IllumaView skylights, unlike traditional, smaller skylight products, satisfy the tough Florida Building Code, Noe said. They are designed to stand up to high winds and tropical rainstorms.



“IllumaView units make sunrooms extra bright because they can be ordered to run the length of a roof,” Noe said. IllumaView skylights, which are manufactured by Metals USA, are 2 feet wide. On a gabled roof, a skylight can be ordered to extend from the ridge to the edge of the roof, and a skylight unit can be installed on each side of the ridge. “That introduces a lot of light for people who like a bright room,” he said.



“We expect these to be a popular option for Miami sunrooms,” Noe said.



“The skylight panels are double-pane, with polycarbonate surfaces on the top and bottom,” Noe said. “The air pocket between the panes provides insulation, making the skylights ideal for Florida despite the heat.” The panels also are reflective, helping them to minimize heat buildup from sunlight, Noe said.



The advantage of IllumaView is that the skylights are made to fit the insulated roof panels that surround them, Noe said. “IllumaView is part of a factory-designed roofing system,” Noe explained. “It’s that tight factory fit that makes the skylight panels resist wind-driven rain. Their inclusion in a custom-ordered roof results in an integral, strong roofing unit, the reason IllumaView skylights are hurricane rated.”



IllumaView skylights are a fixed design – that is, they do not open.



Venetian Builders is making IllumaView skylights available to customers in its entire service area. Venetian installs sun rooms, patio covers and pool enclosures in Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, and in the Florida Keys.



For more information call 866-596-2427.