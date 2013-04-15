Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Recently Designed and Installed an Aluminum Sunroom Onto a Davie Home to Serve as an Office

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- When a Davie homeowner needed to convert his home office back into a bedroom for one of his children, he decided to expand his home to add office space. He chose a sunroom from Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, which designed it and installed it to meet his needs.



Venetian Builders custom-designs and installs sunrooms, patio covers and screen pool enclosures in Davie, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the keys and towns in between, including Jupiter, Homestead, Palm Beach Gardens and Miramar.



The Davie sunroom was an economical way to gain space, said Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders.



“For the same number of square feet, an aluminum addition can be built faster and at a lower cost than a room constructed by traditional methods,” Noe said. “Part of the savings is the lower cost of materials and labor, and part is the faster permitting and inspection processes.”



Function was built in because Venetian Builders custom-designs each room it installs with its planned use in mind, Noe said.



The Davie home office is a 14-by-26-foot sunroom addition with accommodations made to handle its special duties.



The roof system is made of 3-inch insulated panels topped with roll roofing that has an exterior granule layer. The roof ledge extends a foot beyond the wall, providing some shade and slightly reducing interior sunlight.



Walls also are 3-inch insulated panels. Windows slide horizontally to expose built-in screens for fresh-air ventilation.



Both ceiling and wall panels came from the factory with conduit carrying electrical cable. The ceiling electrical lines power fans. The electrical lines in the wall panels power outlets.



“We put in extra outlets because it’s an office,” Noe said. “That’s to be sure the homeowner can easily plug in all of his computers and other equipment.”



Wall panels also carry Category 5 wiring to accommodate a Local Area Network, or LAN. “Cat 5 makes sure he can choose multiple locations for his computers and for his printer,” Noe said.



Although a house exterior wall that is newly enclosed can be covered with drywall, Noe said, the homeowner kept the wall as it was to lower costs. The double doors from the house also remain and help to make the office quiet by blocking out sounds from the living area.



The wall of the sunroom that faces a property line with no view is mostly insulated panels with small fixed windows only along the top. “This allows some light, but not too much, into the office,” Noe said. “It also saves money, since the view was negligible anyway.” The homeowner planned to add interior shades to further reduce sunlight.



To the sunroom, Venetian added a screened patio enclosure for family use.

