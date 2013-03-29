Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Rides Partnership with Retail Home Centers to 150 Percent Sales Increase of Sunrooms, Screen Enclosures in 6 Months, President Says

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., a Miami-based installer of sunrooms, patio covers and pool enclosures, is in its second straight year of rapid expansion, Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



Venetian is experiencing a 150 percent increase in residential sales so far in 2013 over the previous year, Noe said. In 2012, the company’s residential sales had soared 86 percent.



Noe attributes the exploding 2013 growth to its tie-in with 39 retail home centers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, as well as in the Florida Keys, Noe said.



Venetian’s top markets in 2012 included Miami, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Miramar, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Boynton Beach, Hollywood and Boca Raton. Broward became its top county last year, Noe said. “This year, so far, our sales are way up in the West Palm Beach area,” he said.



“Venetian Builders already was crafting a reputation for quality and attention to customer needs,” Noe said. “We custom design every project, no matter the budget, and homeowners have come to like knowing just what they’ll get from our detailed written estimates.”



Custom design means the company doesn’t try to pass off the ideal West Palm Beach sunroom as the perfect Miami sunroom, Noe said. “We respect neighborhood appearance, individual home design and the buyer’s budget,” he said. “Homeowners appreciate that.”



Retail displays have allowed potential customers to see and feel design and material choices. Homeowners who call for free estimates see those choices again, right at their door, before they decide to buy. “The retail connection also has helped many customers get store financing, making it easier to go ahead with the work or to afford the design details they want,” Noe said.



Venetian’s estimates always have helped spur sales, Noe said.



“Estimates that are written and detailed assure our customers that they will get what they expect,” Noe said. “It keeps them happy, and we have no doubt that’s one reason for our growth. Word gets around.”



Not as many builders are offering aluminum sunroom additions as used to, Noe said. “Many give up on offering sunrooms because of the permitting issues,” Noe said. “We are experts at dealing with municipal permitting and with homeowners associations. That saves us time and helps us install a sunroom, patio cover or screen enclosure in less time than it would take builders using traditional construction methods, or even others using aluminum frames. Our customers are surprised at how quickly we can make it happen while maintaining the quality we’re known for.”



For more information, call Venetian at 866-596-2427.