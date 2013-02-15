Venetian Builders, Inc., President Expresses Pride over Sunroom Sales Increase in Pinecrest, FL, a Village That Boasts of Its Curbside Appearance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., President Christopher Noe said his company’s custom-design capabilities and construction standards are increasing its sunroom and screen enclosure appeal in Pinecrest, Fla., a village that boasts of its Tree City USA designation.



“Almost any street in Pinecrest is verdant,” Noe said. “The lush greenery demonstrates a respect for a clean, pleasing appearance.”



According to pinecrest-fl.gov, the village has planted more than 10,000 trees since 1997, earning it national recognition.



“At Venetian Builders, Inc., we understand the importance of aesthetics,” Noe said. “We custom-design every sunroom, patio enclosure, patio cover and screened pool enclosure we build.



“The best Pinecrest sunroom is not necessarily the perfect West Palm Beach sunroom or the ideal Davie sunroom. When we design a Pinecrest patio room or sunroom, we look not only at the needs of the customer, but also at the home that is being expanded, and at the neighborhood where it sits.”



With so much to enjoy visually in Pinecrest, Noe said, it’s good that Venetian designers know how to create a sturdy screen pool enclosure that preserves views. Framing that uses Venetian’s heavier-gauge aluminum looks to the casual observer like the framing on lesser structures but provides extra strength against wind generated by named storms, he said.



According to census.gov, the Pinecrest population was estimated to have grown 2.4 percent between 2010 and 2011. More than 27 percent of its population was 18 years old or younger in 2010, a full 6 percentage points higher than the state average, the website notes. And it lists a median household population over three people, meaning it’s a family place, Noe said.



“Families are coming to understand the affordability of aluminum additions to add living space,” Noe said. “Today’s patio rooms and sunrooms offer 24-hour, year-round livability with lower permitting and construction costs, and shorter wait from design to occupancy.”



Top markets in South Florida for Venetian Builders include Miami, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Hollywood, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.



“Venetian Builders estimates are always free, whether in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami or any surrounding community,” Noe said. “And our estimates are written and detailed, meaning no surprises for the customer.”



