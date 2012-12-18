Venetian Builders, Inc., Sunrooms, Patio Enclosures Help Pay for Themselves Through Lower Cost, Taxes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., of Miami, Fla., says their aluminum room additions help to pay for themselves through savings at installation and every year. Compared with traditional construction, Venetian sunrooms and insulated patio enclosures save as much as 40 percent up front on construction costs, then save year after year with lower tax assessments. Venetian sunrooms and insulated patio enclosures offer year-round, 24-hour comfort.



Homeowners can add livable square footage through an aluminum home addition that will pay for itself through savings on permitting, construction and property taxes, says Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami. Venetian Builders is the leading installer of quality aluminum home additions, including hurricane-resistant sunrooms, patio enclosures and screened pool enclosures, in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and surrounding communities.



“The math doesn’t lie,” Noe said. “Homeowners looking to add weatherproof square footage can do it for less by purchasing an aluminum addition, and they’ll save every year because of Florida tax laws.”



Up front, an aluminum sunroom or patio enclosure saves two ways compared with traditional construction, Noe said. “The permitting costs less because the aluminum structure won’t involve impact fees for easement, drainage, utilities and electrical,” Noe explained. “The second savings is in the structure itself, which costs about 40 percent less than an addition built by traditional methods.”



The Florida tax code keeps the savings coming, Noe said.



“Make no mistake that a custom-designed sunroom or insulated patio enclosure adds livable space,” Noe said. “The spaces are usable 24 hours a day because they can include power for lighting, and 12 months a year because they can be climate-controlled.”



In the eyes of the tax assessor, however, such space is not taxable square footage. “That means it will save on taxes year after year,” Noe said. “And the more millage rates rise, the more an aluminum sunroom or patio enclosure will save. It also can limit increases in homeowners association fees. In effect, when you consider the up-front savings and the year-after year tax and fee reductions, the room helps to pay for itself.”



