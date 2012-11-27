Venetian Builders Offers Free Site Inspections and Accurate Estimates for Screen Enclosures and Patio Covers for Their Clients

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Venetian Builders are known for providing enclosures that will stand the test of time. Their enclosures are durable and are built to withstand even hurricanes in the state of Florida. They offer free site inspections and accurate estimates for the size of the job.



The State of Florida is the hardest place in the country to build screen enclosures and sunrooms since they must be up to code. At Venetian Builders they use heavier aluminum beams, increased wind and roof bracing, and longer lag screws to attach the enclosure to the concrete deck. All of these code changes improve the strength and appearance of screen enclosures for the homeowner.



Venetian Builders also offer patio covers and patio roofing in a variety of materials and styles.



Venetian offers custom wood frame roof designs, insulated aluminum roofing, adjustable Solara covers that can be opened and closed in seconds. Venetian Builders can create a more livable and comfortable patio space by adding a patio cover to the house.



Patio covers and insulated aluminum roofing are quickly becoming one of the easiest and most affordable ways to increase a home’s recreational space without having to spend the time and money to fully enclose part of the patio with walls. Patio covers come in a variety of styles and options. A homeowner can screen in the covered area with mesh to keep the bugs out or leave it open to allow the breeze to blow through.



Pool enclosures not only enhance the value of a home but also enhance an outdoor living space dramatically. By enclosing the pool in a Venetian Builders pool enclosure, people can turn their pool and patio space into a large outdoor room; free from insects, leaves, bird droppings, and wild animals. Venetian Builders is a trusted name in enclosures and patio covers serving Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and all of South Florida.



About Venetian Builders

Venetian Builders was founded to provide the type of quality service and product that has become rare in the construction industry today. The Venetian Builders team is comprised of some of the foremost experts in the field, with the singular goal of building better, faster, and cleaner, while always meeting and exceeding Florida’s building codes. One could call it an obsession, but they prefer to call it their extreme attention to detail. This is their goal they set on each and every project and is their production department’s motto. To learn more about Venetian Builders visit them at http://www.venetianflorida.com