Venetian Builders Offers High-End Screen Enclosures

Venetian Builders offers all types of screen enclosures, including pool and patio enclosures. They use aluminium alloy beams to help reinforce enclosures to stand up against hurricane force winds. Venetian Builders is one of the best builders in Miami-Dade County and uses high quality materials to design and develop screen enclosures, sunrooms, pool screen enclosures and other enclosures such as Florida Rooms.



With a sunroom from Venetian, customers can enjoy the sunny outdoors without dealing with the heat that accompanies it. Seamless sunrooms add a luxurious touch to a home and serve as a fantastic location to host gatherings with family and friends.



One improvement that a home owner can make to their home is to add screen enclosures to their pool or patio. Pool screen enclosures from Venetian Builders look beautiful and add a comfortable feel to the pool area and most importantly keep the bugs out. Available in a variety of materials, sizes, shapes, and styles, screen enclosures allow homeowners to achieve year around usability of their pool. They can save their money on maintenance every year by safeguarding their pool from the elements with a high quality screen enclosure installed by Venetian.



Venetian Builders is known for building their enclosures stronger than Florida building code requires. They exceed code by using quality materials. Venetian Builders use thicker beams, stainless steel hardware and roof bracing in their screen pool enclosures that makes a safe and hurricane resistance enclosure.



Taking cues from nature, Venetian Builders uses natural materials such as stone pavers, tile, and landscaping to complement their enclosures. Venetian can change nearly any pool or patio into a beautiful outdoor living area that makes the homeowner feel like his house a little slice of heaven.



About Venetian Builders

Venetian Builders is Miami’s leading builder and contractor of screen enclosures, serving the entire South Florida region. The company was formed to provide their clients with the type of quality service and product that has become rare in the construction industry. The Venetian Builders team is comprised of some of the foremost experts in the field, with the singular goal of building better, faster, and cleaner, while always meeting and exceeding Florida’s building codes. To learn more, visit http://www.venetianflorida.com.