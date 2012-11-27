Venetian Florida Offers High-End Screened Patio Enclosures & Sun Lounges to West Palm Beach Market

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Venetian Builders is emerging as a leading name in the outdoor screened patio enclosure, screen enclosures, and screen pool enclosures industry. Venetian Builders caters to the specific need for high-quality enclosures. They are now building high-end screened patio enclosures & sun lounges to customers in the West Palm Beach area of South Florida.



Venetian Builders is now offering sun lounges, also known by different names such as patio rooms, solarium's, conservatories, patio enclosures or Florida rooms. Sun Lounges have become a popular trend in South Florida and most homeowners have shown a desire for these screen enclosures. Venetian Builders of Miami, Florida is now offering these screen enclosures to West Palm Beach homeowners.



One major perk to owning a sun lounge or patio enclosure is they both provide protection and privacy. According to a company source, “the State of Florida is the hardest place in the country to build anything and screen enclosures are no exception. Due to hurricanes and other bad weather threats, we are now required to use heavier aluminum beams, increased wind and roof bracing, and longer lag screws to attach the enclosure to the concrete deck.”



Due to these code changes, screen enclosure contractors must focus on strength as well as appearance. Venetian’s enclosures are built to code with quality material and will stand the test of time as well as stand up to a strong hurricane. Their line of enclosures is also the most appealing on the market.



Understanding Florida’s state specific requirements for patio enclosures in South Florida, Venetian Builders has brought a range of solutions to the market that include screen patio rooms, Florida-style covered patios, screened pool enclosures, and screened patio enclosures. The company believes in offering only genuine quality patio enclosures with the latest technology.



When it comes to pool enclosures, they use stainless steel fasteners to anchor the enclosure to the concrete deck to provide extra strength. In addition, the screen pool enclosures are designed and developed in manner that will not rust or damage from chlorine gases that tend to cause damage to the structures. Venetian makes every effort to provide a beautiful and safe patio or pool enclosure.



About Venetian Builders

Venetian Builders is South Florida’s leading builder of sun rooms, screen enclosures, pool covers, patio covers, room additions and Florida rooms. They service most South Florida locations including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Homestead, Weston and now Jupiter and Port St. Lucie. For more information, please visit them at http://www.venetianflorida.com.