Government Cloud Market By Agency (Federal Cloud, State and Local Cloud, Defense & Military Cloud), By Delivery (Saas, Paas, Iaas), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid, Community) Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- In the recent times, governments are facing serious challenges that directly or indirectly affect their economies and their capabilities to deliver core services to the citizens. In such cases, they are continuously searching to adopt new ways and technologies that can enable them to address these challenges. Cloud Computing is being readily adopted by the governments across the globe, as a means to offer fundamental changes in the way public sector adopts and operates ICT.
The innovative "as a service" solutions offered in government cloud computing helps is bringing revolution in the federal enterprises, leading to a more connected government. The cloud market in the government sector mainly focuses on SaaS, PaaS and IaaS services. These services are being offered and managed directly by agencies or by the system integrators, which run the private clouds on behalf of the government agencies. In the government sector, cloud platforms help in reducing the costs and transforms the business processes completely, improving the flexibility and security at a large scale. With the implementation of government cloud, there is more collaboration and transparency in data analytics and information sharing capabilities between the various departments in the government sector.
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The major vendors offering government cloud solutions and services are Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, CSC, Salesforce, IBM, VMware, Google, AT&T, EMC and CGI, amongst others. The Government Cloud research report analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market. The report also focuses on opportunity analysis, competitive landscape and estimates the market size with forecasts, across multiple verticals and regions.
The Government Cloud market research report categorizes the global government cloud market on the basis of agencies, deployment models, delivery modes, applications and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of agencies:
The Government Cloud market is segmented on the basis of agencies, such as federal cloud, local and state government cloud, and defense and military cloud.
On the basis of deployment models:
This market is segmented on the basis of deployment models, such as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud and community cloud.
On the basis of delivery modes:
This market is segmented on the basis of delivery modes such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a service (SaaS).
On the basis of applications:
This market is segmented on the basis of applications, such as server and storage, collaboration, business operations, disaster recovery/data backup, health and safety, security and compliance, mobility, analytics, cloud gaming and content management.
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