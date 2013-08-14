Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Venezuela Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Venezuela beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Venezuela beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

During 2012 the Venezuelan economy showed a recovery with 6% growth. The most important driver behind this trend was the injection of fresh money from the Venezuelan government



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Most of the economic policies of the government eroded private industry



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Venezuela Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Venezuela Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for ten major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The consumption of beer continued contracting in 2012, however decline rate was much lower than in 2011. During the first semester of the year, the beer industry reported a significant decline due to the increments average prices and also the contraction of the purchasing power



During the first semester of the year, the beer industry reported a significant decline due to the increments average prices and also the contraction of the purchasing power



The main driver behind is the fast growth witnessed during the first two months of the year when the consumption increased by more than 20%. This trend has been the result of the fresh money injected by the Venezuelan government in order to create a positive environment and thus favor the elections of Nicolas Maduro



2012 was characterized by changes in trends. It was observed that an increase in share of the mainstream segment is referring to the beers that are not associated with Ice or Light. The main reason is that Venezuelans are demanding traditional brands.



Key Highlights

During 2012, the consumption of beer continued posting a negative performance with sales falling by 6.5%. Two main drivers continued to impact in the category, the deterioration of consumer spending power and rapid price increments.



The Venezuelan market is not varied in terms of segmentation, and to some point, the beer culture is still very much undeveloped. The presence of different types of beer is moderate, as lager absorbs almost 98% of the consumption.



In 2012, the market changed drastically after the joint venture between Regional and AmBev. Now two companies absorb almost the whole market.



Domestic products are priced significantly lower than imported ones as imported brands have been more impacted upon than national beer by the contraction of consumer spending power. The imported beer segment is small, possibly because it is considered a premium product in Venezuela.



During 2012, glass packaging continued to absorb most of the sales, in particular refillable options. The well developed packing and refilling structure owned by major players supports the high penetration of this pack type.



Companies Mentioned



BRAHMA VENEZUELA, CERVECERIA REGIONAL, POLAR, DESTILO, ALNOVA / AMARCORD



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139564/venezuela-beer-market-insights-2013.html