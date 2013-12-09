"Venezuela Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Venezuela Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- In the wake of the political transition following the death of long-time leader Hugo Chavez, a weaker than expected current President Nicolas Maduro is confronting a worsening economy and growing unpopularity. While a flurry of new loans and deals may improve the financial position of PdVSA over the short term, the threat that badly needed funds will diverted from investment into the oil and gas sector to fund social programmes remains as real as ever. Although our long-term forecasts call for growth as projects in the Orinoco belt ramp up, we expect Venezuela to continue its underperformance given the scale of challenges - which range from political interference to chronic underinvestment. Similarly, despite abundant gas reserves, we expect Venezuela to remain a net importer of gas over the course of our forecast period.
The key trends and developments in Venezuela's oil & gas sector are:
- We continue to hold a conservative outlook for Venezuelan oil production, seeing more downside risk than upside in the near term in the absence of a wider overhaul of the sector. With production flat in 2012 at around 2.5mn barrels per day (b/d), we expect output to rise slightly to 2.6mn b/d by 2014, driven mostly by new output from the Orinoco belt.
- However, in the medium term, we expect production to remain below the stated goal of 3.0mn b/d until near the end of the decade, when we expect gains in production to accelerate as planned and proposed developments in the Orinoco belt come online. Our conservative forecast assumes delays and problems that have been a hallmark of the country's oil sector.
- There is some scope for improvement over the near-to-medium term. PdVSA has reported a flurry of recent loans and credit deals, which will see substantial funds pumped into the troubled firm to support upstream development. This could allow for some long-stalled projects in the Orinoco Belt to advance.
- However, the risk remains strong that, as in the past, funds intended to support the chronically underfunded oil and gas sector could be diverted to support additional social expenditure as part of an effort to offer support for a government whose popularity is waning. While our core view is for no major liberalisation in the oil sector, we could see pressure for reform growth should the economic and social situation in Venezuela deteriorate further.
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