Fast Market Research recommends "Venezuela Power Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Over the past year, we have witnessed some progress with regard to improving existing capacity and bringing new projects online. With the country continually suffering from blackouts, stemming from inadequate hydropower output (primarily as a result of drought) and inefficiencies within the power network - securing supply and stabilising the power grid is essential. As such, we deem the steps towards power capacity expansion as positive. However, despite this positive momentum, Venezuela continues to significantly underperform compared with its regional peers. The country's business environment is notably unattractive, with high levels of corruption, an opaque tendering process and extremely low levels of liberalisation within the power market, while the political environment remains precarious, as evidenced by recent protests. Furthermore, electricity output from successfully commissioned plants is at the mercy of Venezuela's ageing and inefficient T&D infrastructure - with power outages still a pressing concern for the majority of the population.
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