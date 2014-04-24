Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Venezuela Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Retail markets in Latin America are expanding quickly in light of rapidly increasing disposable
income, population growth (especially in urban areas), aspirational purchasing, easier access to credit and
the development of a modern retail infrastructure, and although Venezuela is not one of the best
opportunities in the region we believe it is no exception to this trend, and has a number of attractive
investment opportunities.
The new Venezuelan Retail Report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail
indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,
household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of
household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare
and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other
subsectors.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153197/venezuela-retail-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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