Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Venezuela Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Retail markets in Latin America are expanding quickly in light of rapidly increasing disposable

income, population growth (especially in urban areas), aspirational purchasing, easier access to credit and

the development of a modern retail infrastructure, and although Venezuela is not one of the best

opportunities in the region we believe it is no exception to this trend, and has a number of attractive

investment opportunities.

The new Venezuelan Retail Report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail

indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,

household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of

household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare

and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other

subsectors.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153197/venezuela-retail-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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