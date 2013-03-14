Venezuelan / American Cellist Carmine Miranda Becomes Among the Youngest to Record J.S.Bach's Six Cello Suites

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Already an accomplished cellist , Carmine Miranda is now making his professional solo recording debut placing him among the youngest cellists in the world to record this repertoire!



Acclaimed Cincinnati classical music critic Mary Ellyn Hutton reviews for Music in Cincinnati , calling the recording “phenomenal.” She writes, “Miranda’s approach is virtuosic and musically persuasive. Tempos tend to be brisk (if not pushed now and then), but he brings to bear interpretive insights — his term is “folkloric” — which make the set as a whole a delight.”



Miranda recorded Bach’s Six Cello Suites at age 22. Now, his recording is being released under Centaur Records, and is already available digitally on all major music stores such as iTunes , Amazon and physical copies on stores such as Barnes and Noble, Arkiv Music and Presto Classical.



About Carmine Miranda

Miranda began his music studies at age seven in Venezuela, came through the Simon Bolivar Conservatory of Music, the University of Miami Florida, and the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music also wining several recognitions and prizes as a soloist internationally. According to Miranda’s recording philosophy, his album was produced without any form of digital editing. You can hear the impressive results on iTunes and see some more of his brilliant playing on his YouTube channel : www.youtube.com/carminemirandacello



This new classical recording has won the attention of several international and national critics and newspapers including Venezuela’s El Carabobeño and El Universal as well as classical critic Jerry Dubins with Fanfare Magazine calling the recording “Outstanding”.



