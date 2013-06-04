Vengel Consulting Opening New Australian Office

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Influence and negotiation training experts The Vengel Consulting Group are opening a new branch of their integrated learning solutions business in Sydney, Australia.



The Sydney offices are being added to the pre-existing Danville, California, Shanghai, China, and New Delhi, India branches in an effort to expand the reach of the international consulting firm. The new offices allow greater access to customers in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the surrounding area of the globe, making it easier and less expensive to book speakers, send employees to training seminars, and utilize the full spectrum of Vengel Consulting’s services.



Vengel Consulting is a provider of leadership development training, negotiation training, and influence skills training webinars, videos, and books. Founded by teacher, author, consultant and speaker Alan Vengel, the Vengel Consulting Group Inc. is a learning solutions provider that is fully integrated and adaptable to any given business’ needs, regardless of their resources or physical location.



For a complete listing of the Vengel Consulting Group’s products and services or to watch informative videos and read other articles visit http://www.vengelconsulting.com/. You can also find Vengel Consulting online by “liking” their Facebook page or connecting on LinkedIn, or you can call their Danville offices at 925.837.0148.



About Vengel

Vengel has been known as a leading expert in leadership, negotiation, and influence training for over 20 years. He is the author of Sprout!, The Influence Edge, and 20 Minutes to a Top Performer, and is sought frequently as a public speaker and private advisor.